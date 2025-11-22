eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Ryan Gardner
5h

What's the common theme here with ARD, BBC, NPR and PBS?

They are all publicly funded. There's the real problem.

The people working for these publicly funded organizations never suffer consequences. Yes, maybe the occasional head rolls, but for the most part, no matter what these organizations do, it’s always business as usual. It’s untouchable because, as with all bureaucracies, the taxpayers, who cannot take their money and go away, end up paying the price.

When our institutions grievously violate people’s trust and rights in ways that justify legal consequences, the individual bureaucrats walk away. Even if a few get fired, if what they did appealed to leftist sensibilities, they end up having cush paid gigs at news outlets or get massive book deals (which always have the smell of money laundering about them). The only ones who suffer are the trapped taxpayers.

So the obvious solution then is to remove taxpayer funding and let these organizations stand on its own merit and financing from investors.

Problem solved.

Sharon
5h

Is there anyone besides you who relates the truth in the whole of Europe. The leaderships are ignoramic globalists. They have destroyed freedom and their countries all for power and money

