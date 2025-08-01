eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
7h

'The truth is that the United States is an imperial power. Generally speaking, it does not give foreign nations free rides and it does not hand out unearned favours.'

Hey, I'm an American and I have no doubt this is true. For decades we've known about nefarious behavior by our intelligence services and government.

We've acted like the Sheriff of Nottingham pretending to be Robin Hood.

End of possibly premature comment. I will now continue reading past paragraph number two ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
usNthem's avatar
usNthem
7h

Nice take on current events, particularly in contrast to recent history. As far as I’m concerned, I’d much prefer the US quit butting into everyone else’s business (as well as exporting degeneracy and McDonald’s) around the world. We’ve got plenty of our own damned problems to deal with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture