eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
14h

This is glorious. The winning never ends!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
PatriotInGibraltar's avatar
PatriotInGibraltar
14h

Best news I've heard all day. I'll be smiling silently for a while now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
282 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture