eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
1d

AI is nothing more than a tool. Like all tools it has its strengths and weaknesses. It is not a substitute for people or judgement. The management people who think so are idiots. But they were always idiots. Overpaid idiots.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Bash's avatar
Bash
1d

Eugyppius,

In my line of work, clients or potential clients approach my firm and ask me to make stuff for them. Engineering. Details not important

Often I get small or solo operators trying to get some product off the ground.

I had this guy who just could not stop using AI. In his product design, emails to me, whatsapp messages, you name it

Eventually I just called him and told him that communicating with me using a machine is extremely insulting and easy to spot, and makes him sound like a retard. He didnt say much but sent a message later. Guess what was in it

Reply
Share
20 replies by eugyppius and others
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture