This will be a more personal post.

Now and again, readers who have been with me for years write to express their disappointment that my blog has moved on from the great Covidian menace and that I’ve shifted my focus to German domestic politics and related matters.

I understand these complaints. Covid was one of the most bizarre, terrifying and openly irrational social and political psychoses that many of us have ever seen. It changed my life forever, and it did the same for many of you. Covid is also how I first built my readership. I’m never going to be truly finished with the plague era that exploded upon us all suddenly in 2020 and that in Germany took three full years to finally dissipate. But, there are good reasons to talk about other things at least right now, and I want to explain to my subscribers why that is.

First, I want to plead that my focus hasn’t changed quite as much as it might seem. I’ve always been interested in the domestic politics of my country. When Covid happened, this interest became a burning obsession; never had the crazy whims and delusions of politicians exercised such an immediate impact on my daily life. Suddenly it was illegal to sit on park benches, invite friends over for a drink or work out at the gym. When the strictest lockdowns faded, I returned to the office to find my entire professional world a living hell, dominated by officious jumped-up midwit administrative nobodies who had accumulated truly strange authorities to decide which direction one could walk on which side of the hallway and how many people might be allowed to piss in the office bathroom at the same time.

I did not have to bore you with the details of German parliamentary procedure back then, despite my often-political focus. This is because Covid was a kind of medical and bureaucratic dictatorship, and in dictatorships the portion of politics visible to external observers is radically reduced. Mostly, you just get the orders, and this tends to simplify politics. Our rulers used emergency laws and a complicit judiciary to suspend ordinary procedures of governance, while public health authorities vomited forth directives of opaque origin that upended our daily routines in ways just as drastic if not more than the most ambitious legislative programmes.

On the one hand, all of that is in the past now. It is history. On the other hand, it still matters enormously: