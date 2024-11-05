Like most people in the world, I have no say in the American elections, but like most people in the world, American politics are enormously important to me. Today, Americans will elect a new president, and I hope that new president will be Donald J. Trump.

I have spilled gallons of ink here at the plague chronicle diagnosing what is wrong with politics in the West. The primary sickness is not even rabid endlessly self-radicalising positive-rights liberalism, although that is bad enough. No, the main problem is malignant managerial governance. Every day, people in anonymous office buildings who are entrusted with state authority work to expand their budgets and their staffs and thereby to swell the apparatus of the state. Without even meaning to, they are slowly strangling us. The managerial cancer has subsumed the political establishment itself, as leading politicians and elites of all stripes have closed ranks around the bureaucracy to form a suffocating, all-encompassing system of consensus politics that nobody controls or even understands.

An entrenched machine like this is not something that anybody can vote out of existence, but for a very long time there was no way to vote against it at all. Donald J. Trump represents a novelty in American politics, in that he is the first major politician to oppose this great behemoth, bluntly and in the open. This cancer brought us the entire Covid debacle, from forced house arrests to coerced mass vaccination. It has imposed upon all of society a bewildering thicket of rules and forms and fees and perverse incentives that nobody wants. The bureaucrats are making us sicker in the name of health, they are making us poorer in the name of prosperity and they are making us stupider in the name of education. Politicians must learn to finally oppose this vampire squid and beat it back, and I hope that Trump can be the beginning of a great anti-bureaucratic tradition in American politics.