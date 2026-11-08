eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
4hEdited

Let me put it another way: Imagine your political system is not a democracy, but rather an exotic system I'll call a hepatoscopracy. The political succession is determined not by people voting, but by a priesthood that ritually slaughters a goat and reads its entrails. Their reading then designates who is to be the next emperor.

After a while, you notice that the priests reading the entrails are always interpreting the entrails to choose imperial candidates from the same family, regardless of how the entrails themselves ought to be read.

What do you do?

Well, you could produce dense arguments about how they read the entrails wrong, forensically analyse photos of the slaughtered goats' guts and post about what a fraud all this is.

Alternatively, you could try to co-opt the priesthood, read entrails your own way and make guys from your own family emperor.

Also alternatively, you could try to gain a foothold in the institutions that accept and validate the priesthood's readings and put a stop to this nonsense. Or pursue other legal or institutional reforms that limit the freedom of the priesthood to interpret the entrails however they want.

Of these various strategies, one of them is not very likely to work.

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Grape Soda's avatar
Grape Soda
5h

Very useful. I will admit I have gotten hung up on this topic. I’m not sure it makes me feel any better to know how meaningless my vote really is.

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