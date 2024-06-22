The Hamburger Stadtpark.

On 19 September 2020, at a party in the Hamburger Stadtpark, at least nine young men raped a drunken 15 year-old girl over the space of two-and-a-half hours. Some of them filmed their deeds, and one of them stole her wallet and mobile phone. Eight of the rapists were migrants or the descendants of migrants from Afghanistan, Armenia, Egypt, Libya, Kuwait, Iran and Poland. Last year they were convicted in the juvenile division of the Hamburg Regional court, where the judge – a head girl if ever there was one named Anne Meier-Göring – sentenced only the Iranian to two years and nine months in juvenile prison. The other eight defendants received suspended sentences.

The establishment press have done everything in their power to minimise the story – emphasising in almost every report that the victim had been “heavily intoxicated” and obscuring the origins of the perpetrators by writing over and over that five of them were German citizens. Despite these efforts at perception management, the mild punishment provoked nationwide outrage, and the press pivoted towards denouncing the “hate speech” directed at the judge and praising Meier-Göring for her “courageous” and “clever” bearing.

After one of the rapists’ phone numbers was leaked to the internet, he received abusive messages from angry citizens over WhatsApp. One 20 year-old woman sent him texts calling him a “dishonourable racist pig” and a “disgusting freak.” She also wrote that she hoped he couldn’t go anywhere “without getting punched in the face.” Hamburg prosecutors promptly indicted the woman for the crime of insult, and last week she was convicted in juvenile court and sentenced to two days in prison – more time than eight of the nine Stadtpark rapists received. The 20 year-old explained that she regretted her actions, because sending abusive texts “doesn’t make anything better.” In this she is more insightful than the rapists, who expressed no regret before the court and seemed indifferent to and bored by the proceedings.

Thus we learn that Hamburg juvenile judges can hand out prison sentences after all, and they will soon have the opportunity to issue more of them. Prosecutors are eagerly investigating 140 other cases of abusive comments and insults directed towards the rapists, because nothing is more important for maintaining law and order in society than protecting the feelings of criminals who do disgusting things to defenceless girls.