Just minutes ago, the polls closed in Brandenburg. The last of the dreaded East German elections has come to an end, and with it the final chance of Alternative für Deutschland to destroy democracy in the Federal Republic this year.

Brandenburg has been core SPD territory since reunification, but the Social Democrats have had to fight hard there this election cycle. The SPD, after all, are the leading party in the hated Berlin government, and their nationwide stock has probably never been lower. The Minister President of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, has worked hard to distance himself and his state-level party from the broader SPD, and particularly from the widely loathed SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

That strategy appears to have born fruit. The SPD enjoyed a late surge in the polls, and the present projections by state media broadcasters ZDF …

The dark colours represent projected vote for each party, the light colours their showing during the last elections in 2019.

… and ARD …

… have the SPD leading, if just barely. The big question now is whether the Greens will make it over the 5% hurdle for representation in the Landtag or not. They are teetering right on the edge.

I am currently on a train, but I’ll try to update this post as the numbers become clearer.