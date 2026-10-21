If you are already a subscriber to my blog, then I owe you many thanks. Without your monthly 5 Euros, nothing I do here would be possible. The price of your subscription will never change, although I hope soon to improve its value to you.

I’ve finally recovered from a period of tiresome political ennui and mild disillusion, and I am planning an array of new content for the coming year. I hope to try my hand at some regular audio pieces (in areas well beyond true crime), write a bit more about American themes (particularly while Germany remains so politically constipated), and I have some other ideas too (I am working on the next tabu book review as I type this). Some of my posts will always be free, but subscriber-only content will grow substantially over the coming month. Indeed, I have already begun the transition.

My subscription price has remained unchanged across my five years as a professional blogger, but it can’t remain frozen forever. As of 1 December, I’ll be raising the price of new subscriptions (and the price of new subscriptions only) from 5 Euros to 7 Euros a month – or from 50 Euros to 70 Euros a year. Existing subscribers will remain totally unaffected and their prices will never go up. What is more, if you subscribe before 1 December, your price will also remain fixed at the minimum 5 Euro-per-month or 50 Euro-per-year rate for all time. You will all be grandfathered in under the prior regime and remain pacifically unaffected by this change.