eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
20h

Apologies for the boring post, they say best way to do this is with a dedicated piece announcing the change, so that's what I did. Let me know what changes or content you'd like to see. I think it is perhaps time for a white background, for example.

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John's avatar
John
20hEdited

Dear Eugyppius, I have thoroughly enjoyed your writing but I have noticed that it sometimes takes a toll from you. Your writing is worth the subscription but only if you preserve yourself. The amount you write matters not...the insight is priceless. And this might only happen every now and then. I await those articles with great anticipation. Otherwise enjoy your writing and don't get stressed. From a grateful admirer.

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