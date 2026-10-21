If you are already a subscriber to my blog, then I owe you many thanks. Without your monthly 5 Euros, nothing I do here would be possible. The price of your subscription will never change, although I hope soon to improve its value to you.
I’ve finally recovered from a period of tiresome political ennui and mild disillusion, and I am planning an array of new content for the coming year. I hope to try my hand at some regular audio pieces (in areas well beyond true crime), write a bit more about American themes (particularly while Germany remains so politically constipated), and I have some other ideas too (I am working on the next tabu book review as I type this). Some of my posts will always be free, but subscriber-only content will grow substantially over the coming month. Indeed, I have already begun the transition.
My subscription price has remained unchanged across my five years as a professional blogger, but it can’t remain frozen forever. As of 1 December, I’ll be raising the price of new subscriptions (and the price of new subscriptions only) from 5 Euros to 7 Euros a month – or from 50 Euros to 70 Euros a year. Existing subscribers will remain totally unaffected and their prices will never go up. What is more, if you subscribe before 1 December, your price will also remain fixed at the minimum 5 Euro-per-month or 50 Euro-per-year rate for all time. You will all be grandfathered in under the prior regime and remain pacifically unaffected by this change.
Apologies for the boring post, they say best way to do this is with a dedicated piece announcing the change, so that's what I did. Let me know what changes or content you'd like to see. I think it is perhaps time for a white background, for example.
Dear Eugyppius, I have thoroughly enjoyed your writing but I have noticed that it sometimes takes a toll from you. Your writing is worth the subscription but only if you preserve yourself. The amount you write matters not...the insight is priceless. And this might only happen every now and then. I await those articles with great anticipation. Otherwise enjoy your writing and don't get stressed. From a grateful admirer.