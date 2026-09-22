eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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How can he go on with no one behind him? I dislike the multiparty system, which resembles probably what I saw in Belgium. Even if AfD is the largest party they get blocked from government by a coalition of smaller parties, for which people did not really vote. And the mayor party cannot even deliver the governor/prime minister. My father once said that people should get the posts in order of their votes. Most votes gets to be prime minister, and so on. That would be democracy. What there is now is a hassle between politicians IMO

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To my mind, this is the most noteworthy development of this week's elections in Germany: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/09/21/one-in-two-young-female-voters-backed-radical-socialist-die-linke-party-in-berlin-elections/

Considering that Die Linke is the heir to East Germany's Socialist Unity Party, this is an illustration of Santayana's aphorism that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

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