eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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wmj's avatar
wmj
1d

difficult to imagine a stronger incentive to vote AfD than promising “any state that votes AfD will lose nearly all its migrants to the other states”

prisoner’s game: lightspeed defection edition

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
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Now they will put their thumbs on the scale in every way they can, while continuing to ignore the reason that AfD is winning in the first place.

You have to wonder why so many governments around the world are willing to commit political suicide in order to import millions of illegal immigrants, all without a single actual vote on the issue.

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