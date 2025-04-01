RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, or RND, is a Hamburg-based lunatic asylum masquerading as a media enterprise, and they are very, very worried about our friends the Americans. This is because Donald Trump is the President of the United States and he is endangering American democracy. The insane luminaries at RND therefore ask whether Amis may begin fleeing the land of the formerly free if nevertheless brave for Europe, where, as everyone knows, our freedoms are still abundant and intact. In Trump’s America, police serve search warrants on Facebook users for posting impolite memes, domestic intelligence agencies spy on political dissidents, judicial authorities disqualify leading presidential rivals and constitutional courts consider banning entire political parties. In adult democratic post-nationalist Europe, on the other hand, absolute none of these things are happening!

“So far, US citizens seeking asylum in Germany have been the absolute exception,” RND write: “But things may not stay that way in view of President Donald Trump's authoritarian course.”

Is it actually possible that US citizens will soon begin coming to Germany in greater numbers to seek asylum – and that their applications will be approved? After all, reports that the renowned American social scientists Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley are emigrating to Canada caused a stir at the weekend – with Stanley justifying this by saying that he wanted to raise his children in a country “that is not heading towards a fascist dictatorship.”

If eminent fascism understanders like Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley are fleeing the United States, things must be really bad. Snyder, you may recall, is that pathbreaking analyst and connoisseur of such bespoke phenomena as “schizo-fascism” and “postmodern fascism,” who believes that Musk helped reintroduce fascism to America by reducing Twitter censorship. Stanley, meanwhile, was until recently the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, where he wrote a noted children’s book on How Fascism Works. He likes to poop around pronouncing on the “ten characteristics of fascism,” which he has discovered is “based on hierarchies” and devoted to “ensuring law and order.”

Because our RND reporter is an absolute retard, he calls up the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) to find out how many Americans are leaving Trump’s America for Germany. A baffled spokesperson tells him that “Only a few applications have been submitted by nationals of the United States of America.” Last year, 30 Americans applied for asylum in the Federal Republic, and the running total for this year is so far three. “At the same time,” RND report with undaunted optimism, “the overall asylum recognition rate [for American applicants] rose from 3.8 to 12.5%” That is doubtless because of all the fascism happening over there.

Finally, RND interview a totally deranged man named Karl Kopp, who is the Managing Director of Pro Asyl, “Germany’s largest pro-immigration advocacy organisation.” Every time an asylee runs over a bunch of people with an automobile or stabs some children with a knife, Kopp does the rounds on German television to explain why we need to keep the borders open and the asylees flowing.

Kopp calls the United States a “formal democracy,” which is his way of implying that it is no longer a real democracy. This means that the (non-existent) asylum applications of American refugees “must be examined without prejudice on a case-by-case basis.” Kopp believes that American democracy has decayed due to something he calls “the authoritarian backlash,” and this causes him to wonder whether “democracy and freedom can any longer be guaranteed even in the USA.”

“What we are seeing is an increased interest in emigration opportunities from the United States. Wealthy opposition members are taking advantage of various opportunities to obtain a ‘golden visa’ – for example in Europe. High-profile academics are taking up guest professorships in Canada or Europe. This trend will continue.” This is because the Trump administration is creating “a climate of fear,” Kopp said. “Under these political conditions, more applications for protection in Germany and Europe are also possible.”

Many asylee advocates are dishonest people with opaque motives, and that may also describe Kopp, but if the man were anything but astoundingly stupid he’d be peddling better-quality falsehoods. People with the means and talent to do so have been fleeing the Federal Republic for a long time, and all the data suggests that vastly more Germans move to America than Americans move to Germany. It turns out that Trump’s alleged “climate of fear” does not count for much compared to mundane things like our bloated bureaucracy and our astronomical tax rates. Reigning political fictions, however, hold that asylees are above all victims of antidemocratic repression, and so we have to read moronic articles like this one.