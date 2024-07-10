This TikTok video is an internet classic. It was produced in 2020 by officials in the Finnish town of Oulu – among the fruits of a 2.5 million-Euro campaign to combat a sexual assault crisis caused by heedlessly bringing hordes of hostile foreigners (“refugees”) into this heretofore pacific country. The unstated premise of our rape preventionists seems to be that migrants are disproportionately rapey because nobody told them they’re not supposed to molest people in their, uh, “no-no squares” (typing this is causing me almost physical pain). As soon as our brave New Finns hear that groping and assaulting women violates our highly peculiar and unique Western norms, they’ll surely stop! It’s all been one massive misunderstanding! Nothing a public awareness campaign can’t fix!

The Finns are not alone in their towering naiveté; theirs is an attitude general to the mass-migrationist state. For a more recent example, we turn to Thüringen, where “refugees” have turned a commuter rail line into daily hell:

“I have an average of three employees a week in my Erfurt office for legal advice. They were attacked, spat at, insulted, threatened or pushed,” says Steffi Recknagel in an interview with FOCUS online. The 55-year-old heads the office of the railway and transport union in Thüringen. “The worst case was when a train attendant was threatened with a knife,” reports Recknagel. Another was attacked from behind – “her airway was cut off.” In other incidents, female employees were “slapped,” “kicked,” “pulled by the jacket" and harassed “extremely aggressively” …

The problems are especially acute on a route between the state capital in Erfurt and a mid-sized town 50km to the south called Suhl. The reason is that Suhl is home to Thüringen’s initial refugee reception facility:

At any given time, hundreds of migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey are housed in these flats, and they’re constantly taking the train to and from Erfurt, and terrorising everybody else who is doing the same thing.

“I travel the Erfurt-Suhl route myself every day” … Recknagel explains … “and unfortunately I have to admit that it’s mostly young men from the initial reception centre who behave completely inappropriately on our trains. They’re always travelling in groups and feel strong together.” Anyone who points out German rules and laws to immigrants or tries to help someone in distress must expect push-back … “When this kind of thing happens during the trip, increasingly people are saying to themselves: I’d better look the other way before I’m the next victim.” Even railway staff prefer to avoid conflicts. “It’s can be life-threatening. Our people are scared, very scared,” … Recknagel said. “We have employees who say: If these groups are on the train, I won’t check tickets. I’ll stay in front with the train driver or lock myself in my cabin until I arrive at a safe station and they’ve disembarked.”

The malefactors are too numerous for train security, and when migrant criminals are caught and handed over to the police, nothing happens, they’re promptly released and return to continue their railway terror campaign the next week. The incidents occur “almost every day,” and are often sparked when the migrants are caught riding without a valid ticket. In these cases they resort to punching, kicking, spitting and hurling “sexist insults.” Some also display their genitalia to female conductors. When they’re not resisting the ticket-checks, they often get in fights among themselves.

On 15 March, the South Thüringen Railway sent a four-page letter Bodo Ramelow, the Minister President of Thüringen, detailing the terrible conditions on the Suhl-Erfurt line.

In the [lettter] … the authors complain that politicians at the federal and state levels are constantly talking about “integration” and “tolerance towards migrants.” They counter: “How can you expect citizens of this country to be open to the refugee policy being practised when practically every day, and not just on public transport, they have to witness such violence, brutalisation and absolute contempt for our laws and society?” The say that most perpetrators have no respect for the German state and the German police. How, then, could they then have any respect for the service staff of the South-Thüringen Railway and their security forces? The idea, they say, is “an absolute joke.”

In April, federal police, officials from the Thuringian Ministry of Transport and the railway met to discuss the problems and put together a “security plan.” As the excellent Apollo News points out, that plan has finally been put into motion, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief. The federal police will visit the refugee facility in Suhl and … provide classes to our refugees on how to behave properly when riding German trains.

… [T]he federal police will hold information events to train the residents of the refugee centre about the German customs that pertain rail travel … [F]or example, the refugees are to be made aware that a ticket is necessary for travelling by train and that these will also be checked by railway employees. In addition, they will explain the railway rules and the possible consequences of fare evasion to asylum seekers. Due to the language barriers, an interpreter will support the federal police officers at the event. The first events are said to have already taken place on 6 June and 4 July, with the next one planned for the beginning of August.

Those migrants exposing themselves to female conductors, pulling out knives, spitting on railway staff, fighting with each other, assaulting fellow passengers – all one massive misunderstanding! Just like the rapes in Finland! Nobody ever told them the rules! All they need is a few classes, just a few pointers, and soon they’ll be scolding teenagers for playing loud music and offering their seats to old ladies just like proper Germans.