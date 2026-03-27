eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
6h

Oh, another vague morality law that can be applied to anyone who they don’t like. I don’t understand the enforcement or how you couldn’t fake an entire case by creating AI porn about yourself and then claiming another person sent it. It has blackmail type qualities to it. I guess this is where censorship ends up when people are Hell bent on controlling everything on the internet- it turns into paranoia.

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
6h

Eugyppius, I have trouble computing “HateAid” - I always have to think to myself “What the hell does this actually mean?” These people are unhinged.

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