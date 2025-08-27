Thomas Vierhaus is an economist from Düsseldorf with a small but active social media presence, particularly on Twitter/X. There, he now and again replies caustically to the idiocies of our media and politicians. Because our media and politicians do not like caustic commentary, Vierhaus is now facing prosecution and serious fines for three speech offences:

1) In June 2023, Bundestag Vice President and prominent Green lunatic Katrin Göring-Eckardt paused to hyperventilate about “Extreme drought in Spain, unprecedented forest fires in Canada” and “excessively high ocean surface temperatures,” which for her prove that “The climate crisis is already upon us, with full force.”

Vierhaus responded by conceding that “there is indeed an extreme drought, namely in Katrin Göring-Eckardt’s head.” Some creepy doctoral student saw his reply and filled out a criminal complaint for insult on Göring-Eckardt’s behalf, which he then mailed to the Green politician. Göring-Eckardt eagerly signed the complaint and forwarded it to the police, because important Green politicians like Göring-Eckardt just can’t have random economists calling their brains dry every time they have an opportunistic freakout about climate change.

2) When Vierhaus became aware of the doctoral student who was stalking his replies and sending criminal complaint forms to all manner of politicians for their signatures, he called this doctoral student a “little snitch.” Our little snitch promptly filed a criminal complaint for insult on his own behalf for a change, even though snitching is exactly what he was doing.

3) Separately, Vierhaus called the German state media journalist Moritz Rödle a “nincompoop” for offering unconvincing excuses on behalf of the worst Economics Minister Germany has ever had. This made Rödle very angry because he is an important broadcast journalist who should never be called a nincompoop. Rödle was so angry, in fact, that two hours after Vierhaus’s reply he betook himself to the internet hate speech portal Hessen gegen Hetze (“Hessen against Hate Speech”), where he cried to teacher and schoolmarms funded by the German government did all the paperwork for him and filed the necessary complaint, again for insult.

By 12 August, the police finally finished their investigations into Vierhaus’s nefarious internet activity, and prosecutors slapped him with a penalty order (a kind of summary judgement) for a fine of €16,100 Euros. Vierhaus has pledged to fight the charges at trial, but I must admit that his chances are not great; in most cases the courts end up convicting. This is the state of things in the best and most democratic Germany of all time.

There are two updates in the case of the American who had his face slashed by migrants last weekend on the Dresden tram, after he intervened to defend two female passengers from said migrants.

First, the American Embassy in Berlin on Monday condemned the attack and demanded that “German authorities … swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and punish them to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

Second, the American victim – his name is John Rudat – gave a brief interview this morning to television news in Dresden:

So far, all press reports have said that what set off the confrontation was the migrants’ mere “harassment” of women. Rudat, however, says he stepped in after a migrant began pushing and punching one of the girls. This was a case of assault, not mere harassment, and Rudat had much stronger reasons for intervening than the press and the police have let on.