eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
2h

Merz is the leading cause of vaginal dryness.

Reply
Share
7 replies
ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
3h

My first thought when I read Herr Merz’s comments was that President Trump must be thinking “With friends like this, who needs enemies?”

Reply
Share
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture