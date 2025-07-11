eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
3h

@eugyppius are you not worried about the German narrative police coming for you? From what you have written before, even a humorous meme is criminal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
PatriotInGibraltar's avatar
PatriotInGibraltar
3h

eugyppius, no matter how many times you attempt to explain German politics and despite your high level of skill as a communicator, I usually wind up more confused at the end. Perhaps this is the point of the German political system?

Germany however fits neatly into the common theme of current Western "democracies" (shorthand for a system that purports to have government serving will of its sovereign citizens). Although the vast majority of the citizenry all want the same things (safe streets, competent infrastructure, decent public schools, peaceful relations with other countries), this is never delivered. Ever.

One of two conclusions must be true: (1) either "democracy" does not work; or (2) these systems are not actually "democracies," but systems that have been completely captured by other forces. I suspect the latter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture