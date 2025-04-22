eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eugyppius's avatar
eugyppius
18h

A belated Happy Easter to all of my readers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
shasta's avatar
shasta
18h

These supposed right wingers, or old right or whatever you wanna call them, don't realize that the voters that went to AfD or similar will never ever go back to them. They could ban AfD and they won't go back to CDU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by eugyppius and others
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture