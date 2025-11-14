eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
33m

Terrifying. Did you ever dream this could happen in your lifetime?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by eugyppius and others
Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
28m

Shocking.

The Police have gone past consensual authority to goons - a common situation in Western Europe.

I hope the victim gets to bring this before court, so the goons can answer for their sketchy views on law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture