eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Andreas Stullkowski's avatar
Andreas Stullkowski
4h

From my perspective as a Gen X German:

the official "Guilt Cult" made sense in the first few decades of the new republic. You cannot just pretend Germans did not just ostracize and kill many of their own citizens and start a world war causing mass death and destruction.

For my generation, there was already very little feeling of guilt, but rather a sense of empathy. I met several people who survived the camps, and had family members who didn’t.

However, I have never met a Millennial or GenZ who feels any guilt or even has much knowledge about the Nazis. It has become an empty phrase, much like "white guilt" or "the patriarchy."

The "never again" catchphrase long ago became an empty phrase to hit your political enemies with.

As you mentioned, it is similar in other countries. I lived in Sweden for a while, and they are proud of their country and their heritage. Yet, they make all the same demographic mistakes we do, and more.

But the myth of the guild cult is also used on the right as well. Some outside force made us do all the mistakes, and if we can just get rid of it we will be fine and it will be 1985 again.

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EppingBlogger's avatar
EppingBlogger
4h

Many new arrivals follow the Muslim books and theory. No problem for them in assuming the history of the Reich. They just don’t see it as guilt.

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