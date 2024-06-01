This video comes from a livestream filmed yesterday by staff of the counter-jihad organisation Bürgerbewegung Pax Europa (BPE) at their stand in Mannheim. It depicts a knife attack perpetrated by a 25 year-old Afghan man known only as Sulaiman A. on the journalist, blogger and political activist Michael Stürzenberger. If you have the stomach, I recommend you watch the video several times; its rich detail make this one of the best documented acts of Islamic terrorism in Germany to date, and there is much to learn from it.

If violent internet videos are not your cup of tea, I’ll narrate it for you:

The footage opens with Sulaiman and Stürzenberger struggling in the background. Blue-jacketed BPE staff pull Sulaiman off his victim, but Sulaiman breaks free and charges, stabbing wildly and wounding Stürzenberger in the face and leg. This footage taken from another angle shows the police intervention more clearly; as is routine for BPE events, officers were already on scene, but for fifteen long seconds they do nothing. It is Stürzenberger’s colleagues themselves who must pull Sulaiman off his victim once again and fight for control of the knife. When the officers do intervene, it is to defend Sulaiman; they free the attacker from the BPE activists, at which point Sulaiman stabs one of the policemen in the neck and another officer finally shoots him. Thereafter, to complete the farce, a female officer restrains the BPE assistant who had been fighting Sulaiman.

In total the attack left six people injured. It is uncertain whether the stabbed police officer will survive; he is presently in an artificial coma. Stürzenberger himself remains in hospital following an emergency operation to repair his face, but he has been well enough to give an interview to Deutschland Kurier, which you can watch here.

The attack follows two sustained mass media freakouts about the grave dangers posed by ‘the extreme right’ in Germany. First the assault on Matthias Ecke in Dresden and then the viral ‘Ausländer raus’ Sylt video have provoked long and tiresome discussions about the dangers of right-wing violence and the brutalisation of political discourse by Alternative für Deutschland. Following Sulaiman’s far more gruesome knife assault, our politicians have nothing to offer but deafening silence.

Within hours of the attack on Matthias Ecke – before the police had even identified any suspects – the entire German political establishment felt confident in blaming the incident on ‘the right,’ while Die Zeit as late as this morning claimed that Sulaiman’s motives were “unknown” and that police were still investigating the possible “political background” of his attack.

As events were still unfolding yesterday, German Police Union Chairman Rainer Wendt gave an interview to Welt, in which he characterised the assault as a “clash” between “extremists” and appeared to blame the attack on Stürzenberger’s anti-Islamic views:

From what we know, a few extremists clashed with each other – quite obviously the victim and the perpetrator. That could be at least part of the background here, that the victim was attacked because he was such a radical critic of Islam. His previous convictions and criminal history at least point to this. We still don’t know anything about the perpetrator ...

Wendt defended the failed police intervention by characterising the attacker as a “knife-wielding hero like out of a Kung-Fu film,” and pleading that it was “unreasonable” to expect officers to get close to such an attacker because the “life-threatening” nature of the situation. Apparently it is too much to expect that television experts even watch publicly available footage of the events on which they comment.

Not to be outdone, state media broadcaster tagesschau prefaced the story by telling viewers that “Pax Europa is considered to be Islamophobic” and that “Stürzenberger … is under surveillance by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution.” They then brought on a “terrorism expert” named Holger Schmidt to expand on what a bad person Stürzenberger is:

These are just extremely marginalising and very extreme positions that [Stürzenberger] represents. And that is why he is not only labelled as a critic of Islam, but also by some as an Islam hater ... Rhetorically, he is a very well-presented but he’s also an extremely irreconcilable right-wing populist.

The Münchner Merkur adopted the same tone yesterday, offering an extended piece detailing not Sulaiman’s assault but all of Stürzenberger’s political crimes:

Stürzenberger injured with a knife in Mannheim? Office for the Protection of the Constitution accuses him of Islamophobia Stürzenberger was once press spokesman for the Munich CSU and later led the small right-wing party ‘Die Freiheit’ as federal chairman, which was dissolved in 2016. For years and until 2022, he – as well as the Bavarian BPE regional association – was listed by the Bavarian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution under the heading ‘Islamophobia relevant to the protection of the constitution’. According to this report, there were indications that Stürzenberger was pursuing endeavours ‘aimed at abolishing religious freedom for Muslims’. A ‘fundamental rejection of the Islamic religion’ could be inferred from his statements. Stürzenberger generally equates Islam with terrorism.

I can’t see how that last point should be a problem, given that German journalists and politicians miss no opportunity to equate “right-wing populism” with political violence. In fact, for his thesis Stürzenberger has far better evidence.

There are reports that Stürzenberger writes for the widely-read website PI-News – the abbreviation stands for Politically Incorrect – and reaches many people via YouTube. In 2022 alone, his videos were viewed more than 723,000 times on that site. He regularly appeared at rallies in German cities. He compares the Koran to Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. He tried to block the construction of a mosque in Munich, among other places, and in this connection campaigned for a referendum in the Bavarian capital …

Stürzenberger is also to be blamed for his own stabbing because he stands at two degrees of separation from the evil fascist identitarian activist Martin Sellner:

According to t-online, Stürzenberger has appeared … with a former jihadist from a German Al-Qaeda network, who has established himself in the Islamophobic scene and is close to Martin Sellner. The Austrian has made a name for himself as an activist on the New Right and became known in Germany as a result of his role in the Potsdam meeting on remigration plans uncovered by a Correctiv team. The Süddeutsche Zeitung once also described Stürzenberger as the face of Bagida, the Munich branch of Pegida, which was founded in 2014 … T-online reports that Stürzenberger has been convicted four times, twice for incitement to hatred, once for insult and once for using unconstitutional symbols … He was acquitted following in further cases.

Because Stürzenberger is at fault, it is he who must be psychoanalysed, and not his attacker:

Stürzenberger's obsessive rejection of Islam is said to originate primarily with the death of his former CSU party colleague Ralph Burkei. The former treasurer of the CSU district association in Munich sustained fatal injuries in the Mumbai attacks in November 2008 when he fell onto the canopy while fleeing from the Taj Mahal Hotel, making him one of more than 160 victims of the ten terrorists. In 2013, taz spoke to another former party colleague of Stürzenberger. “He used to be a sports reporter, an ardent supporter of 1860 Munich, who was often at the football stadium to report from there,” Marian Offman, a longstanding Munich city councillor … told the paper. They had been on first-name terms. But after his death Stürzenberger started sending anti-Islamic emails. “I tried to dissuade him,” Offman says… Stürzenberger himself said … of Burkei’s gruesome death: “That was part of my experience with Islam.” Because he felt “ignored” within the CSU, he changed his party membership. And from then on, he was probably not only lost to the party. Afterwards Stürzenberger seems to have focussed solely on his rejection of Islam.

Meanwhile, German Muslim Twitter has filled with tweets and videos praising Sulaiman for the stabbing, to which our noble journalist class naturally maintain a pacific indifference.

You don’t have to agree with Stürzenberger and the counter-jihadists of the BPE to find all of this an utter abomination. For months we have been subjected to unending sermons about right-wing extremism – which, when it isn’t merely a trumped-up artefact of selective reporting, represents precisely a reaction to the grave social problems our idiotic ruling class have inflicted on us. Nobody in power can speak about these problems honestly. Yesterday, in discussing the attack, a journalist for NTV said that the BPE were an organisation opposed to “allegedly political Islam,” just a month after the pro-caliphate demonstrations of “Muslim Interaktiv” in Hamburg.

Our political discourse has become entirely detached from reality, incapable of acknowledging even the most obvious facts and obsessed with false threats of their own making. Stürzenberger is not the problem here. As a German he enjoys the right to speak forthrightly against Islam or any other religion in his native country without being stabbed by a crazy migrant from Afghanistan or harassed by the constitutional protectors. Maybe the people in charge should think about governing on behalf of their own people for once, rather than indulging in insane social engineering projects and population replacement programmes that in the end promise only to destroy them too.