eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
1dEdited

I wanted to let the daft public health advice speak for itself, but one mildly interesting aspect of their hostility to portable AC units, is that they don't really seem to understand how they work. You don't just buy a room AC device and run a hose through an open window, you buy an insulating sleeve that you glue/velcro around the window to keep the exhaust air out. Installation is trivial and takes maybe 5 minutes. Are they super efficient? No. But they're good enough and you only them to cool one room (where you sleep) for about three weeks/year. Not a big deal.

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
1d

It’s a miracle that people who live in hotter climates than Europe’s have survived so long without this helpful advice from Germany.

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