eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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John's avatar
John
2h

Always accuse the other side of what you are doing. Never fails.

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wmj's avatar
wmj
2h

Kudos to you for choosing such a flattering photo of Susan, who from any other angle resembles nothing so much as a toad in thick makeup. Truly, you have a noble spirit 🙏🙏

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