This dreadful clown of a woman is named Susan Sziborra-Seidlitz.

She is the lead candidate for the Green Party in Sachsen-Anhalt and she is fighting for her political career and the broader relevance of her party, which may not make it into the state parliament when voters go to the polls this coming Sunday. The AfD, on the other hand, are on the verge of achieving an outright majority and entering government for the first time. Yes, you read that right: the good citizens of Sachsen-Anhalt are on the verge of voting their way back into Evil Fascist Nazi Hitlerism again.

This displeases Sziborra-Seidlitz because she really hates Nazis, or at least she claims to. It’s actually hard to know what she thinks of the undisputed card-carrying Nazis who ceased to exist formally in 1945 and almost all of whom are either dead or among the oldest people presently alive. At least I couldn’t find her saying much of anything about those guys. Sziborra-Seidlitz saves most of her bile for the far more politically useful purported Nazis with whose politics she disagrees. These are the kind of Nazis she really loathes.

Some years ago Sziborra-Seidlitz helped author a press release suggesting the local CDU politician Robert Möritz might be a Nazi because he served as an usher at some “neo-Nazi demonstration” when he was 19 and had a dodgy tattoo. When Möritz pleaded these were youthful mistakes, our problem glasses-sporting schoolmarm doubled down. Years later in 2024, Sziborra-Seidlitz accused lead AfD candidate Ulrich Siegmund of maintaining close relations with Nazis, because Siegmund was among a few attendees at a meeting on “remigration” in Potsdam.

Of course Sziborra-Seidlitz has not waged her witch-hunt against these incredibly nefarious if equally scarce neo-Nazis alone. In these cases she was merely contributing to much bigger and more general discourse. The AfD in general are smeared as Nazis all the time, particularly the AfD in Sachsen-Anhalt, because nothing makes you more Nazi than being likely to win an election while also being in the political opposition. To make the case, journalists have reported unceasingly on a few politicians in the AfD Sachsen-Anhalt chapter who spent a youthful year or two in a since-banned microscopic hard-right group nobody ever heard of before called the Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend (“German Youth Loyal to the Fatherland”). Pleas that these were teenage stupidities irrelevant for these candidates’ present politics have fallen on deaf ears.

I type all of this because it makes this story all the more hilarious:

The husband of Saxony-Anhalt Green Party lead candidate Susan Sziborra-Seidlitz was apparently a leading figure in Quedlinburg’s neo-Nazi scene in the 1990s. In a 1995 Antifa magazine, David Seidlitz was listed as a “well-known neo-Nazi in the town” and associated with a group called the “Deutsche Recken” … Today, Seidlitz serves as the Greens’ regional manager for Central Saxony-Anhalt. When approached by a journalist from Compact magazine, Sziborra-Seidlitz stated that her husband was “a flawless democrat, unlike the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt.” As early as 2022, she had commented in the state parliament on her husband’s past, saying that Seidlitz had been friends with a well-known neo-Nazi at the time because of a “highly polarised youth culture” in Quedlinburg. Yet she claimed he had never been a leading member or part of a group. Today, she said, Seidlitz is also a staunch “antifascist,” and she continued that his career path shows there has been “potential for democratic maturation” over the past 30 years.

Here’s a clip from the Antifa magazine at issue …

… and here’s a blurry photograph of David Seidlitz himself, posing next to various other confused teenagers fearsome fascist revolutionaries:

Now, it is my policy not to call anybody a neo-Nazi or a former neo-Nazi unless that person actually identifies this way, simply because almost everybody smeared as a Nazi these days has a rather different opinion about his true political orientation. When the primary source is some underground Antifa rag, still more caution is warranted. In this case, though, scruples would be superfluous because everybody involved – including Seidlitz himself – appears to agree enthusiastically that he really was a neo-Nazi back in 1995.

Yesterday, Sziborra-Seidlitz gave an amazing speech in which she addressed these grave charges against her husband, primarily by explaining that they are not so grave after all. She said she considers this whole issue of her husband having been a neo-Nazi “irrelevant for the future of this state.” She bemoaned “the quite crude smear campaign” to which she is being subjected because she is married to an ex-neo-Nazi. She explained that her husband had merely “hung out with right-wing extremists” and insisted that this was just how “the youth scene” worked in Sachsen-Anhalt back in the 1990s. She implied loads of people did the same thing or worse, and she said this was all 30 years ago. Afterwards Green Party heavyweight (and Minister President of Baden-Württemberg) Cem Özdemir took the microphone and explained why it’s actually great to have the spouses of ex-neo-Nazis in government. It merely shows, he said, that Sziborra-Seidlitz is “firmly rooted in real life” and it proves that Sziborra-Seidlitz “understands how to turn people who hate this country – the Nazis – into good citizens.”

Who knew that a leading Green Party politician in 2026 would be arguing before a cheering leftist crowd that marrying ex-Nazis is good actually.

This is the most insane timeline.