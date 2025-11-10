eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jits and Weights's avatar
Jits and Weights
1d

It's as if someone read Kafka's "The Trial" and decided that was the best way to run society, except even worse because the bureaucracy is staffed by morally conformist, not terribly bright women

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
1d

And if he had been “guilty” of being an active member of the AfD, then what?

The distinction made between “innocent” and “guilty” in this case is perhaps the most disturbing aspect of all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
221 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture