eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wolf's avatar
wolf
9h

Let's hope he sues the crap out of the German government for going all Stasi on him.

Time to put the woke left extremists back where they came from and use common sense going forward.

Plus we most definitely need to get started on reimmgration before the western world we know is destroyed and looks like the 3rd world shithole where they come from - you don't integrate and behave you will be sent back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by eugyppius and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
9h

Has Faeser et al not read the Koran or listened to/read what is taught and preached in mosques all over EU-rope?

Translation software make it trivial to get the gist of it.

I'd say the Koran in itself constitutes a challenge to the democratic order and constitution of Germany.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture