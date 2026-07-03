eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
3d

That boomer driver/godmother/whatever seems to encapsulate the west's suicidal empathy - or homicidal empathy in this case - within one person. I'm sure all those dead social workers had "refugees are welcome" signs in their windows.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
3d

No charges for the getaway driver? Surely she is an accessory to multiple murders??

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