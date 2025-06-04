eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viv's avatar
Viv
1d

Dear electorate: Oh dear, what a shame, nothing we can do about it. We tried our best but [courts/EU/international treaties/the UN/the constitution/act of God/quantum physics] intervened and won't let us. Really this has nothing to do with us, we couldn't foresee it happening, we can't change it, and in no way were we quietly hoping something of this sort would happen to make us change the policy we are really really very earnest about! Keep voting for us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

Lawfare and judicial coups must be stopped. Who would bet against the polish NGO receiving funding from America or Soros? Send these “asylum seekers” straight to their homes for cultural enrichment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by eugyppius and others
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture