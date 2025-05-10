eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Vivian Evans
2h

Amazing, isn't it, for those who are unaware of the EU tentacles into everything, that this theatre in Germany regarding migrants shows yet again how politics in the national interest cannot be made when politicians kowtow to the mighty EU and the ECHR. One doesn't even have to be in the EU any longer to see how those politicians and their helpers in the various departments and offices of state who still haven't forgiven us plebs for voting 'Out', are using the same arguments about that Court which sadly ties their hands.

Only the lawyers who specialise in 'human rights and immigration' and the various bands of people traffickers profit from this situation. Politicians are too cowardly to do anything about it. Why?

Ryan Gardner
2h

Do you guys have a census taken every 10 years that determines the amount of representatives for each particular voting districts based on the population?

And if so, does that number include immigrants (non-citizens) that are disqualified from voting, yet count towards the census?

That's exactly the liberals long game in the US. It's that straightforward. Everything else is noise.

