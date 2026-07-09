eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Ruben Cober's avatar
Ruben Cober
3hEdited

I worked in the European Parliament on the ‘Chat Control 2.0’ proposal and trust me, you have no idea how many politicians have no fucking clue what is going on or how many don’t care. I had to explain to my Member who was working on it for almost 2 years what encryption meant

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Jefferson Perkins's avatar
Jefferson Perkins
3h

Perhaps, WHEN the AfD gets into power, they will vote to leave (and, thereby, kill) the European Union.

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