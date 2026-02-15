However beautiful the snow may be, I have had enough of winter.

Almost exactly a year ago, the newly minted U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance gave a devastating speech at the Munich Security Conference. He denounced Eurocrat political authoritarianism, called for scrapping the firewall against Alternative für Deutschland and in general accused the Europeans of “retreat[ing] … from some of [their] most fundamental values – values shared with the United States of America.” And he went further:

I’ve heard a lot about what you need to defend yourselves from … But what has seemed a little bit less clear to me … is what exactly it is that you’re defending yourselves for. What is the positive vision that animates this shared security compact that we all believe is so important? I believe deeply that there is no security if you are afraid of the voices, the opinions and the conscience that guide your very own people. Europe faces many challenges, but the crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making. If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you. Nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump.

His words suggested that the European political elite faced a stark choice – they could either risk their alliance with the United States or abandon the repressive measures they have used to hedge against the populist resistance rising beneath them. For people who know all too well that the end of NATO would strike a devastating blow to their hold on power, and who fear that right-populists in government would also be the end of them, this must’ve sounded like the worst of all ultimata: “Hang yourself or we’ll strangle you.” The stunned audience hardly clapped. Afterwards quivering German diplomatics scurried to the press to say how much they were shitting their pants.

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a very different speech before a very different Munich Security Conference. He delivered another Trumpist message, but this time to general approval and even a standing ovation:

Personally I find it pretty amazing.