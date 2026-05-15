eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Grand Marais Kevin's avatar
Grand Marais Kevin
21h

"In the end, the AfD and the BSW only voted in favour … to make a mockery of the democratic parliamentary groups"

The Greens and the rest of the retard parties don't need the AfD and BSW to do that.

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
21h

What I find most surprising about this is that the Greens introduced a bill favoring small slaughterhouses. I would have thought it more likely they would be pushing a bill requiring veganism.

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