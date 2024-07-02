Philippos Tsanis was a 20-year-old man of Greek and Polish descent, who lived in Bad Oeynhausen, northeast of Bielefeld. On 22 June, Tsanis attended a graduation party for his sister at the municipal park. He left the event in the early morning hours with a 19 year-old friend, whereupon both of them were attacked by a group of young migrants. Bystanders called emergency services and the victims were taken to a hospital, where Tsanis died two days later of devastating head injuries. It is a bitter irony that among the few traces Tsanis left of himself on the internet before his death, is this local news story detailing his family’s efforts in 2022 to bring Ukrainian refugees into Germany from Poland and put them up at their own residence.

Some Anglophone sources have reported that Tsanis was attacked because of a prominent cross he wore around his neck. You should know that this is not confirmed; it is merely one possibility that the police are reportedly investigating.

Tsanis’s primary assailant is alleged to have been an 18 year-old Syrian named Mwafak A., who came to Germany in 2016 via family reunification provisions, with the rest of Angela Merkel’s wir-schaffen-das migration wave. He is known to the police for a wide range of alleged offences – among them narcotics, theft, aggravated robbery, trespassing and assault causing grievous bodily harm. He was also investigated for attempted rape and child sexual abuse in 2022. He was never convicted of any of these crimes.

I try to minimise posting about migrant misdeeds; they’re far too common and there’s very little to say about them, except that they’re enraging, depressing and demoralising all at the same time. Here, however, I have good reason to make an exception. For months in Germany, we have heard nothing but one very long lecture after the other about the grave danger posed by the “extreme right.” In January, when members of this “extreme right” convened to discuss deporting migrants, it was a national emergency requiring authoritarian action plans to restrict the speech, travel and economic activity of political dissidents. In May, when teenagers beat up an SPD politician in Dresden, leading politicians rushed to condemn the assault and blamed it on Alternative für Deutschland before the attackers were even identified. When a criminal “refugee” beats a young man to death in a park for no reason, however, our rulers have nothing to say.

The powers that be have no interest in promoting a more peaceful or a more democratic society; they don’t actually care about violence, unless perhaps they’re the victims of it. Their moral hyperventilations reflect nothing more than a duplicitous campaign to invert reality, by inflating the alleged misdeeds of the political opposition while suppressing the actual sources of violence. In the realm of politics, this violence flows overwhelmingly from the left, and at the level of society it is disproportionately down to recent migrants from the global south. This is why the political establishment at first maintained an icy silence on the fatal Mannheim stabbing perpetrated by the Afghan refugee Suleiman Ataee, and it is also why our Interior Minister Nancy Faeser avoided commenting on the Oeynhausen case for over a week, even as it made headlines across the country.

Yesterday, at an otherwise unrelated party press conference, Faeser finally deigned to offer some disgraceful remarks on Tsanis’s killing. She could’ve expressed sympathy for the dead man’s family or condemned his attacker, but she did neither. Instead, she appeared to blame the assault on our “unsuccessful” efforts at “social integration”:

It’s unfortunately a very bad day when we have to discuss the murder of a young person, where the perpetrator is a refugee who has been living in refugee accommodation for eight years. A young person who knows nothing else. And I believe that we need to talk much more about this form of unsuccessful social integration. It’s not always just political education, but there’s quite a social gap that we haven’t managed to bridge … ... Germany is a country where many people think the refugees are doing incredibly well. When we read the case like today, I think it’s also up to us to acknowledge that not everyone is so well accommodated. ... And that’s why I also believe that we have to limit migration, that’s our task in the federal government, and we have taken a lot of measures to do so, especially for those who have no right to be here, so that we can have the necessary capacities for those who are really under threat to life and limb and, in my view, have the right under our constitution to be well-accommodated in a dignified manner, and that’s why we also have to take limiting measures.

Drunk German holidaymakers singing untoward lyrics to a club anthem is for Faeser “disgusting,” “inhumane” and a “disgrace for Germany.” A Syrian national known to the police for a multitude of offences beating a young man to death, on the other hand, merely indicates that we have failed at integration; in this case Germany is also to blame.

It hardly matters that Faeser is wildly incorrect about Mwafak’s circumstances, and that according to Oeynhausen authorities, his family had their own apartment and had spent no time in the town’s refugee accommodations. Let’s say that our odious Minister had made a minimal effort to inform herself about the case and that she was totally correct on this point. So what? How would Mwafak’s free and totally unearned accommodation at the expense of the German taxpayer make his crimes any more explicable?

The rotten cherry on top of this steaming pile of shit, is Faeser’s concluding suggestion Germany should limit migration not because of the gang rapes, the stabbings and the ever-escalating brutality; and not because of the social alienation and the enormous expense it entails either. No, the real reason Germany should limit migration is so that we can provide more generous migrant accommodations to those we do accept. This is an Interior Minister who has totally abandoned all feelings of responsibility for the welfare of her own country’s citizens in favour of appeasing hostile foreigners from distant lands who have no reason to be here. I don’t know how these insane politics are going to end, but I am extremely confident that they’re unsustainable. This is no way to govern a country.