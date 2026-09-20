eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
1d

Well, since the German voters in MV and B want red-deep-red-green coloured socialism, let them have it and deal with the consequences. I'm sick of the wails by the assorted 'experts' in politics and the MSM - be it in Germany, be it here in the Yookay. For over twenty years the warners of an increase in ;guests' and 'poor refugees' from islamic countries have warned what would happen. Now, too late, they notice and wail - and some think socialism is the answer. Funny, innit, how the 'bad' countries, formerly communist and now a strong mixture of socialism and capitalism, have been able to deal with those intruders bent on conquering the world and defeating the infidels ... but instead f learning from their formerly Big Bros, the piddling Red Uniparty in Germany and the equally piddling so-called 'Labour' party in the Yookay they embrace those bent on destruction, in order to keep their trotters firmly in the trough.

Yeah, let them wail - and if all else fails, "we" all can embrace WWIII, given the ever louder war drums banged by other 'experts'.

'Interesting times' and all that jazz, innit like ...

Reply
Share
2 replies
Feldheld's avatar
Feldheld
1d

Muslims overwhelmingly vote far left. The left is literally the asshole of the west through which Islam penetrates us.

Reply
Share
8 replies
113 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture