Pål-Henrik Hagen
Trumps reaction towards Norway is reminiscent of the CCP reaction to dissident Liu Xiaobo receiving the prize in 2010. China too acted as if the winner is chosen by the Norwegian government, and not the independent committee (albeit selected by parliament) who actually does it.

The Chinese punished Norway with a break in diplomatic relations for 6 years, leading to massive economic costs for export industry and to Norwegian leaders having to grovel at the stinky feet of Chinese leaders for years to reestablish economic ties. But the Chinese reaction was seen more as a sort of natural disaster, where moral condemnation was futile, than an action by rational political actors, and so much negotiating was done in the shadows to appease the asian super power. In the case of Trump however, condemnation is now unanimous.

One great irony here is that this years Nobel prize has been heavily criticized in Norway for being Trump-friendly, in that it went to a Trump-supporter. Criticism of the committee – who once awarded the prize to Obama for merely giving nice feels – from the left is rare to say the least. And now anyone in Norway who's ever been even neutral to Trump (very, very few) will be attacked with variants of "how do you nationalists like him now??" A portion of the very few Trump-supporters still like him, and have to balance the joy of seeing eurocrat Støre being pressured with the depressing fact of our country and economy again being used as a geopolitical pawn. As you have argued, this is all in all very bad for any Norwegian mega/maga-sympathizers, and even just the center-right. Sad.

Please Lord, let us finally be rid of NATO and let the Eurotard Islamic nations defend themselves. We shouldn't spend one nickel defending these scummy ingrates. While we're at it, kick all the criminals out of the UN building and use it to house homeless veterans. Its long past due that we cut ties with the garbage, anti-Democratic nations in Europe. Let them make their windmills and censor their people while we return our attention to America First where it belongs.

