eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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wolf's avatar
wolf
2h

Look no further than Canada, the liberals had a minority government and were a few seats short of a majority. So they enticed, bribed, threatened (who knows) a couple of opposition members to cross the floor (which unfortunately is legal in Canada) and TADA the liberals have a majority that doesn't reflect the will of the voters. So to sum it up in Canada electections are now meaningless as they politicians can do what they want to gain power. Not the same as in Germany, but the woke retarded leftists will find a way to undermine democracy

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SCA's avatar
SCA
2h

I can never help relating everything back to my own experiences. In my life I've always taken a lot of crap right up to the moment where I stopped taking it.

That seems to be happening in Germany, doesn't it? People reach their limits with letting other people--the ones they elect to purportedly make society run well--fuck them over. And the tipping point is always invisible until the moment everything spills over.

Wishing the very best to Germany's east. They took more than enough crap fer shure, for an awfully long time.

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