Regensburg is a beautiful city with a well-preserved medieval centre in Eastern Bavaria. Since 2023, they’ve had very serious problems with migrant crime. This is because the city hosts a so-called “Anchor Centre,” or an initial reception facility for asylum applicants. For whatever reason, the Regensburg Anchor Centre receives primarily young Tunisian men who spend their abundant taxpayer-funded free time terrorising the residents.

Here’s a report from February, to give you a taste:

Following the [purported] rape of a 29-year-old woman by Tunisian asylum seekers and a school headmaster’s instruction to parents to see that their daughters only “walk to school in groups,” CSU parliamentary representative Peter Aumer has called for a deportation offensive. There have also been repeated daytime robberies by migrants in supermarkets. Earlier, Tunisians had gone on a rampage in the historic city centre on New Year’s Eve and sexually harassed a 33-year-old woman. Afterwards, the city had the benches in the park … [near] the main railway station dismantled … Migrants had previously met there to harass women. “We go for a walk in the castle park every day, and for a good six months now we’ve been hearing more people talking in foreign languages,” retired pastor Erhard Schmidt said … “You could see the young migrants trying to sell drugs or burying them in the ground.” The police confirmed his observations. … Tunisians … comprise the largest group of non-German suspects in crimes around the main railway station in 2023.

While the sexual assault allegations are bad enough, the migrants’ brazen shoplifting has been a particular focal point of public indignation. December 2023 security footage from a local Edeka captured migrants attempting to walk out with literal bags full of stolen groceries; the owner complained of losses totalling 12,500 Euro per month.

In one disturbing incident, a migrant thief broke a beer bottle in the face of a security guard who tried to stop him, leaving a pool of blood on the square in front of the railway station.

There are a mere 250 Tunisian asylum seekers in Regensburg right now. They comprise just 0.14% of the population, but they are the second most frequently offending demographic in the city. In 2023, police registered a total of 109 Tunisian offenders, who alone were responsible for 1,000 crimes.

Walter Boeckh, legal and regional officer for the Regensburg city council, speculated to Welt that the Tunisian migrants are particularly ill-behaved because they all know that their asylum claims will be denied and that they’ll face deportation within months:

“The motivation of Tunisians to adapt to local conditions is much lower than that of Eastern Europeans.” This is because practically no one is granted political asylum here; the acceptance rate is almost zero per cent. The young men, most of whom are between 18 and 30 years old, only stay here for a few months before they have to leave the country, either voluntarily or on a deportation plane. Only a few receive any kind of residence permit. So why do they come? “You have to ask them that,” Boeckh says.

This is the very definition of insanity: Germany is welcoming people from well-developed North African countries who have no more claim to asylum than anybody from the first world, and who merely hope to draw on state benefits until they’re shipped back home. Our own officials know it’s pointless, the migrants know it’s pointless, and we do it anyway, because human rights.

In response to public outcry, police and prosecutors in Regensburg have resolved to solve the problem of the criminal Tunisians, as Welt explains in the article linked above:

At the beginning of the year, representatives of the city sat down with investigating authorities and the judiciary to … form a working group and consider what needed to be done. Police officer [Matthias] Gröger sees it this way: “The subjective feeling of safety has suffered. All of a sudden, people thought five Tunisians who were standing together harmlessly were a danger, even if they hadn’t done anything.” Participants in the working group agreed that the justice system should crack down. The Regensburg police endeavoured to process case files quickly and forward them to the public prosecutor's office without delay. There, the prosecutor’s office set up an additional unit, which is overseen by public prosecutor Konstantin Voges. And Voges delivered: He applied for one arrest warrant after another, and one Tunisian perpetrator after another was remanded into custody. The judges readily signed arrest warrants, ignoring the defence lawyers’ complaints. Voges emphasises that he did not invent a special “Tunisian criminal law.” “Our theory is that the defendants are a flight risk, and the courts have followed our lead,” Voges says.

Voges goes on to describe how baffled the perpetrators were upon their arrest: “An interpreter told me that they’d never expected theft to be prosecuted so strictly.” He explains that the “weakness in the system was that most of the offences were petty crimes.” In pre-mass-migration Regensburg, these would be dealt with by simple summonses, but the Tunisians won’t stop offending no matter how many times they’re caught, so Voges now aims to put them jail “after just a few offences.” Welt assures us that things have “quieted down” since the police and prosecutorial offensive, but we don’t really know if that’s true; year-end criminal statistics will bring the final verdict.

This much, however, is clear: Slowly but surely, Germany will shed its soft and permissive criminal justice system, which (as maddening as it can sometimes be) has worked well enough for native Germans. We will replace it with a harsher regime of policing and prosecution more closely resembling that in the migrants’ home countries, because it is the outliers at the left end of the bell curve who determine how these things must work.

The Regensburg crackdown on migrant criminals is not, however, why I’m writing this. All of this has been an extended prologue – an introduction to the true villains of this piece, who are not the Tunisians (they are mere opportunists) but the natives who enable them.

At the end of their article, Welt introduces us to a man named Gotthold Streitberger. He is a 70 year-old Regensburger, a member of the “Citizens’ Initiative for Asylum Regensburg” and a participant in the Bavarian Refugee Council, a malign organisation that advocates “refugee solidarity” and “fights for a genuine right of residence for all refugees and migrants.” Streitberger says that “Nobody should be committing crimes here” but pleads that “We’re talking about people, and the vast majority of Tunisians are not offenders … They have a right to a better life and I don’t understand why they shouldn’t be given a chance.”

[Streitberger] talks about Tunisians who experienced the worst things in their home country and just want to live here in peace and quiet. He tells the story of Ahmed, a 15-year-old top athlete who is popular in Regensburg and who is threatened with imminent deportation. “That’s madness,” he says. … Is he despairing over it? “No,” Streitberger replies. “I’m angry. But I’m driven to continue helping people. Democracy is measured by how we treat the weak in our country.”

Herr Streitberger really is the complete package, brimming with all the shopworn platitudes that the migrationists have been peddling for decades now. It’s like he’s trying to tick every box. There is the effort to recast democracy as a system operated on behalf of “the weak.” There are the empty appeals to a vague humanity, for which the migrants themselves care not a whit. There is the utter failure to appreciate that different populations have different distributions of undesirable behaviours and the facile insistence that most Tunisians aren’t criminals, which is as insane as saying that malaria is no big deal because only a vanishing minority of mosquitoes carry Plasmodium parasites. Finally, there is the retreat to anecdotes and the appeal to magical pro-social migrants like Ahmed who are offered as justification for the entire regime.

I fear that there is no coming back from this kind of pathological self-righteousness, no dissuading the ageing Streitbergers of the Federal Republic from their moral posturing. They’ll go to their graves convinced of their piety, for their folly won’t bear its most terrible fruit until long after they’re dead.