eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6hEdited

Obama is showing how subversive he is. Shooter had a full manifesto and TDS social media trail, yet he claims "we don’t yet have the details about the motives". Same willful blindness with every Islamist terrorist attack.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
6h

The Bluesky reaction to this, like the reactions to October 7, the Kirk assassination, etc. was as predictable as it was despicable. This is why I left Portland - these people don't just dislike us, they want us dead.

Is there a center that can hold? Looking less like it all the time, what comes next?

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