eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Alistair Penbroke's avatar
Alistair Penbroke
1d

You are correct. The only path that makes constitutional sense is to do what was done in Britain and campaign seriously to leave the EU. Sellner and Eva are instead being directed into a tar pit - exactly what the EU intended when it created this malignant pseudo-"referendum" process to start with.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

Remigration is never going to happen at any scale because there are too many weak-kneed "moderates" that fall victim to the "hostage puppy" trick where the media and leftist latch on to some story about children being separated from parents, etc. even though they know that large scale immigration has lowered their standard of living.

Hate to pooh-pooh the idea, but it ain't ever going to happen.

Best we can do is just eliminate more migration AND potentially make life unbearable for migrants by making the process the punishment for obtaining documents, etc to operate in society.

Making it untenable for migrants so they self-deport is the only solution that will work in the end imo.

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