eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
10h

I had a longer post in the works but I deleted because everything is changing every five minutes and to be honest I think it is at least as likely not that full hostilities resume in a matter of days.

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SCA
10h

Ha yes. Wonderful title.

I will note that Trump is the only US President naturally suited to wrangling with Armenian rug merchants in the bazaar, so to speak. Sober analyses here probably do not apply.

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