eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
3dEdited

We really have to bring back shame in society.

The lack of it is an underrated factor in the decline of western civilization.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Potassium Enjoyer's avatar
Potassium Enjoyer
3d

There was that polling recently showing that the AfD is comfortably the most popular party among male homosexuals. The great turning away of the Gs from the Ls, Bs, Ts and etcs should really be studied but no one wants to talk about it.

Reply
Share
7 replies
109 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture