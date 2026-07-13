eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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eugyppius
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In my last post, some AI-fuelled Substack novelty featured decided it would be fun to hide various replies and to locate these hidden replies under a special "Hidden Replies" menu, thereby highlighting them. I didn't know this feature existed and I've disabled it.

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Matt330
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All throughout the West it is the same conversation over and over.

“Why won’t these angry voters just go away already?”

“Have you tried addressing the issues we are angry about yet?”

“No, we don’t think you have any right to be angry.”

“Then we are not going away!”

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