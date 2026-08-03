eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
4d

I’m just struggling to understand how the EU, which in a short while (20 years) became such a huge regulatory institution with rules about everything, but it doesn’t have any rules about defending basic borders or how to handle one Schengen country who allows unmitigated immigration, to the consternation of the other member countries. I guess it just affirms that the EU regulatory body is one big pile of steaming hot air and taxes. Still hoping I will be alive when the EU bloc is undone and Schengen falls (or at least is only open to a smaller group of more reasonable countries).

Reply
Share
34 replies
Bash's avatar
Bash
4d

Its a question of motivation eugyppius. Drive too fast? Build without a permit? Operate a business outside your granted license? Witness the hammer of god descend upon you

The crimes of the so-called helpless? Boring. Its like issuing fines to crows. The crows just dont care

Reply
Share
10 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture