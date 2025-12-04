eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Username's avatar
Username
1d

Apparently their idea of democracy is a political system where the people get to vote for candidates approved by the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies by eugyppius and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
1d

Less than 100 years and everything's gone to hell again. Everywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
150 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture