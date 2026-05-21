eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
2d

Who knew that former communist Germany would become a bastion for freedom and democracy?

Reply
Share
47 replies
Username's avatar
Username
2d

"Dirk Peglow, chairman of the Federation of German Criminal Investigators"

Sorry, but I can't resist commenting that this sounds like a porn star's name.

More seriously... if we add the CDU and AfD percentages together, it suggests that German voters may be ready to ditch the green/socialist policies that have crippled the country's economy, with only the CDU establishment standing in the way. (I make a distinction between CDU voters and CDU politicians.)

Reply
Share
34 replies
246 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture