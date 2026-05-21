Last Saturday, INSA published a nationwide poll that caused immense disquiet among the defenders of Our Democracy because it showed Alternative für Deutschland a whole seven fat points ahead of the centre-right Union parties. That beastly Evil Fascist Nazi Hitler AfD had never polled so strongly before and had also never clocked such a large lead over the Union before.

Suddenly 1933 was that much closer, and this made the Defenders of Our Democracy uncomfortable. Thus there ensued a lot of hand-wringing and panic and motivated reasoning about how this poll might just be an outlier and also too leftoid conspiracy theories that INSA because reasons and as part of a nefarious plot might be cooking the numbers to make AfD look stronger than they actually are.

People stopped saying things like that when Forsa, another polling operation, published their own nationwide survey three days later, which had the AfD at 28% with a six-point lead over the CDU …

… and they really shut up later that very same day when INSA published a second poll precisely confirming the death doom fascism hell numbers from their first panic poll on Saturday:

The establishment received their latest shit sandwich this morning, in the form of yet another INSA survey – this time a state poll – showing that the AfD in the Free State of Saxony with 42% support, against a badly weakened CDU at 21%:

These numbers are very close to a recent poll of Sachsen-Anhalt. Together, these polls show that the AfD is on track to achieve outright parliamentary majorities across multiple East German states in the coming years. Basically, we’re looking at a preference cascade, as the press turns on a badly weakened Pigeon Chancellor Friedrich Merz, voters move their support to the only CDU alternative in view, and AfD support thereby becomes socially normalised – which draws still more voters towards the party in turn. Who knows when it will end, or if any of these alienated voters can ever be won back from Evil Nazi Hitler Fascism to Our Democracy, or how the Union can hope to survive the tectonic shifts that are already moving the ground beneath them.

These and other imponderables have driven our political establishment to the brink of psychosis. The CDU have responded to their impending doom by publishing a defamatory 36-page pamphlet screeching that the AfD are “Detrimental to democracy,” “Anti-Semitic” and “Nationalist.” The screed reads like it was written by a pinched schoolmarm and portions of it are very likely legally actionable, mainly because they contain straight-up unadulterated lies. The document raised eyebrows across Germany because its hysterical, desperate tone is so out of character for the staid, unimaginative propagandists of the Union. They must really be losing their minds over there in the CDU.

Meanwhile police unions, of all people, have come out of the woodwork to inform us of all the ways that an AfD government in Sachsen-Anahlt will constitute a grave security risk:

“This debate hasn’t come out of nowhere,” Dirk Peglow, chairman of the Federation of German Criminal Investigators said … Many organisations, associations, government bodies and civil society actors have long been grappling with the question of what an AfD government would entail. “This is not about party-political jitters, but about the functioning of the democratic constitutional state,” Peglow said. The interior and justice ministries would be particularly affected. The issue there is “who gains access to security-relevant information, intelligence from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, police situation reports, threat assessments and international information channels.”

Peglow would have you believe that in Our Democracy you can’t just vote the opposition into office because that means they’ll gain control of the law enforcement agencies and the supersecret intelligence files and we can’t have that.

There’s more, there’s always more:

The national chairman of the German Police Union, Heiko Teggatz, pointed to the potential replacement of political officials, such as state secretaries, department heads and presidents of higher authorities. “This naturally carries the risk that parties such as the AfD … could install their party loyalists in key positions,” he said … As a protective measure, Teggatz suggested limiting the appointment of political appointees …

All the parties of Our Democracy have spent literal decades stuffing the bureaucracy with their men, but now that the opposition may be in a position to do the same thing it’s suddenly Nazism:

The possibility of an absolute majority for the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt is also causing concern within the SPD. The SPD’s First Parliamentary Secretary in the Bundestag, Dirk Wiese, has warned against such a scenario … “There has not been such a blatant interference with the state apparatus in this country since the end of Nazi rule,” Wiese said. “The far-right AfD [in Sachsen-Anhalt] wants to arbitrarily restructure public authorities in the interests of their own cronyism.”

Thuringian Interior Minister Georg Maier (a Social Democrat) has even complained that AfD plans in Sachsen-Anhalt to restaff between 150 and 200 posts in the state administration would amount to a “coup d’état.” This is a very revealing claim when you think about it, as it amounts to an admission that the actual people running Sachsen-Anhalt are unelected bureaucrats and that the Defenders of Our Democracy consider it illegitimate to use democratically acquired political authority to remove unelected bureaucrats like these from office. Elections have suddenly become such a security and political risk for Our Democracy that the only people who can be trusted with any authority at all are civil servants who wield their power beyond the grasping fingers of filthy voters.