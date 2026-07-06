eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
3d

As a general thing, and for many if not most of the participants, I think protests like this are not meant to have any functional effect on the thing they're protesting (stopping the AfD congress, for instance), but rather serving as emotional tribal membership reinforcement.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3d

May the European left never learn what the Streisand effect is.

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