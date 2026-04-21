eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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shadwick omegaanalysis.com's avatar
shadwick omegaanalysis.com
4h

You have really done it this time. You called a WHALE, a sacred animal, a fucking RETARD?!?! Look out the window—they probably already have you surrounded!

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
4h

Hrm... a suicidal whale describes *so many* governments around the world, though. I don't think it's fair for Germany to keep this analogy entirely to itself. ;)

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