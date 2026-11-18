Most of Europe is experiencing a bad housing shortage, driven by overly strict zoning, dumb environmental regulations, mass migration, urban job growth, the second-order effects of demographic decline and other things.

Politicians have been pledging to solve this problem for years while never managing to do much about it and very often making it worse. The stupidity is so caustic it burns my eyes. Also it is very depressing because it provides further proof that we are entering a very dark period in European history – one which will be characterised by incompetent government and lobotomised public debates over stupid and wrong things. We are all about to get a lot poorer and more miserable for no good reason.

I could adduce dozens and dozens of examples, but I’ll limit myself to two.

The first comes from Spain, where the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez has decided to solve the housing shortage with rent controls, which have mysteriously and in totally unforeseeable fashion caused housing to become even scarcer:

Spain issued 345,000 construction permits while adding 604,000 households from 2022 through 2024. The Bank of Spain estimates a cumulative shortage of roughly 600,000 homes from 2022 through 2025. The answer to rising demand is more supply. Instead, Sánchez keeps regulating the existing stock. A decree narrowly approved last week extends some eviction protections, restricts certain rent increases, taxes tourist rentals and offers government-backed loans fro down payments … Research on rent controls in Catalonia, home to Barcelona, found that regulated rents fell about 6 percent, but rental supply also declined. Reviewing several studies, the International Monetary Fund found rent reductions of roughly 4 to 6 percent alongside declines of about 15 to 30 percent in rental listings.

Next we go to Berlin, where Die Linke (the Left Party) won the city elections this September with a flurry of campaign promises to solve soaring rents caused by the dearth of flats. They decried evil landlord corporations like Vonovia for predating on poor working-class Berliners and pledged to expropriate a great part of the city’s housing stock to restore affordability.

Die Linke and their soon-to-be coalition partners, the Greens and the Social Democrats, finally explained how they were going to carry out their glorious expropriation scheme last month. They want to force Berlin’s major landlord corporations to sell as many as 150,000 flats to the city government at fire-sale rates. The total cost is to be capped at 16 billion Euros, which is 16 billion Euros that Berlin does not have. Thus the new city government will have to finance the sale and use the rents from the newly purchased flats to cover the interest.

Carsten Korfmacher at Cicero did the math, and it’s pretty funny. And by funny I mean actually completely, unbelievably crazy:

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