Welcome to my plague chronicle. Here I post primarily on current affairs in Germany, as well as broader political and historical matters, various conspiracy theories, and the absurdities of modern academia. This blog was born as running commentary on the Corona pandemic, and that remains an important focus, but increasingly one among many. My guiding thesis is that the excesses of the response – from unending lockdowns to mask mandates and mass vaccination – reflect the deeper social, cultural and political pathologies that arise from late-stage postwar liberalism.

