eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Home
Archive
About
Columbia University calls upon NYPD to clear pro-Palestinian activists from an occupied building, as adversarial leftist protests return to…
The events reflect the decaying alliance between activists and university administrators, and portend an important shift in leftist dynamics both on and…
  
eugyppius
362

April 2024

Rumours of our pending extinction are greatly exaggerated: On declining fertility, the Great Replacement and the demographic pressures of…
“The Great Replacement is no longer a theory – it’s reality,” Eva Vlaardingerbroek tweeted last Saturday. Our voluble Dutch activist went on to observe…
  
eugyppius
131
Leading German politician calls for the state to issue "revocable social media licenses" for the privilege of commenting online
If only speech were not a right but a privilege granted selectively by the state, our democratic freedoms would be that much more secure.
  
eugyppius
191
New document release reveals the astounding fraud, deception and idiocy accompanying the German nuclear phase-out
All of our countries are crazy in various ways, but when it comes to energy policy Germany is an undisputed champion of crazy. In 2011, a tsunami caused…
  
eugyppius
275
On the spies who tell us stories, the myth of the secret world, and the well-timed espionage scandals presently rocking Alternative für…
The time has to talk about spies and the stories we tell about spying. Two espionage scandals have rocked Alternative für Deutschland in as many months…
  
eugyppius
85
Dumb taxpayer-funded legal bloggers pen a 36-page manual outlining all the things Alternative für Deutschland should definitely absolutely…
Every day I encounter yet another hamfisted pseudoacademic propaganda operation eagerly churning out oceans of text to shore up the German political…
  
eugyppius
216
On Warsplaining, or: How prevailing political assumptions have encouraged a bizarre discourse on human conflict that often studiously…
You know them, the warsplainers. Should you discuss a war anywhere in the world while failing to demonstrate the right allegiances, the warsplainers…
  
eugyppius
250
"Everything for G******": On the speech trial of Björn Höcke, whom German prosecutors accuse of speaking 3 forbidden words in 2021 …
Today, the leader of the Alternative für Deutschland faction in the Thuringian state parliament, Björn Höcke, appeared before the district court in…
  
eugyppius
220
The Germans and the Jews
It is finally time to write about Germans and Jews, and about the ominous mythology the present political order has fashioned from the atrocities of…
  
eugyppius
240
Transport Minister threatens Germans with an "indefinite weekend driving ban" to meet mandated emissions targets
This story has even made it into the Anglophone press, so you know it’s a big deal: “German transport minister warns of weekend driving ban,” says The…
  
eugyppius
195
Liberalism Cubed: Transgenderism and the Pathology of the Unconstrained Ideological Vision
Yesterday, the German Bundestag passed the long-awaited Selbstbestimmungsgesetz, or the Self-Determination Act, in a heroic move to free transpersons…
  
eugyppius
172
BREAKING: In the newest threat to German democracy, an AfD politician will debate his views on television tonight at 8:15 pm. Pundits are…
German democracy, we have seen, is facing a wide array of unusual threats. It is like a small Alpine flower, surrounded on all sides by vicious…
  
eugyppius
116
© 2024 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture